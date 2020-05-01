Twitter Users Skeptical About Kayleigh McEnany's 'Never Lie' Promise

Newly installed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made an impression during her press briefing by promising to never lie to the media.
Many Twitter users didn’t believe her one bit ― understandable, considering President Donald Trump’s notorious reputation for misleading statements.
To say people were skeptical is an understatement.
Some people asserted that McEnany seemed to break her promise within minutes of making it.
