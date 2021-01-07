Silent Trump Has Press Secretary Condemn Violent Mob A Day Later

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the Trump administration condemned the violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, saying members of the insurrection who broke the law should be prosecuted

“I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House. Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way,” McEnany said at a White House press briefing Thursday. “We condemn it, the president and his administration, in the strongest possible terms.”

“Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for.”

McEnany refused to take questions after the statement, and President Donald Trump did not appear. She did not issue any apology for the White House’s role in fanning the flames of the riot.

White House Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: “The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it – the president and this administration - in the strongest possible terms.” https://t.co/hO3ky2iV4a pic.twitter.com/qa3gdRIwQR — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 7, 2021

Trump has made no such condemnation himself. In fact, he was banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms after posting messages of support for the rioters, telling them “we love you” and that they were “very special.”

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” Trump tweeted Wednesday (the message was later removed from Twitter). “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Facebook said his ban would last until at least the end of his term on Jan. 20

Early Thursday, Trump issued a statement finally acknowledging that he had lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden following Congress’s confirmation of the Electoral College votes in the early hours of the morning. The president said that, although he disagreed with the outcome, “there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” Trump said in a statement.

McEnany echoed that sentiment later that day.

“The core value is the idea that all citizens have the right to live in safety, peace and freedom,” McEnany concluded. “Those who are in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of powers. Now it is time to unite. We are one American people under God.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!