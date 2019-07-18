President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson tried to repeat his racist talking points on CNN on Wednesday evening.
It didn’t go well.
Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, defended the president’s repeated call for “the squad” of four Democratic lawmakers he doesn’t like ― all women of color ― to leave the country.
“If you hate this country so much, by all means, exit,” McEnany said of one of them ― Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) ― before she was cut off by former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D).
“[Omar] doesn’t hate it, she serves this country,” Granholm said.
McEnany continued: “By all means, leave it and allow an immigrant who’s dying to be here.”
Granholm then provided McEnany with a reminder about one of the most fundamental rights of every American:
“She loves this country. All of those women love this country. They are serving this country. They were elected to serve America. They are American citizens. How dare you ― how dare you! ― tell an American citizen they must go away? This, to me, is such an un-American argument, to say that you cannot criticize your nation. What is the First Amendment about?”
See the full exchange below: