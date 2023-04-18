20-Year-Old Woman Shot And Killed After Car She Was In Drove To Wrong Address, Police Say

A New York man has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in a car that accidentally drove into his driveway, officials said.

Police said Monday 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot Saturday in Hebron, New York, after the car she was a passenger in pulled into the driveway of Kevin Monahan. Gillis and three friends were looking for another friend’s house just after 9 p.m. local time, authorities said. No one in the group left the vehicle and they were attempting to turn the car around after realizing their error.

Monahan, 65, allegedly emerged from his home during that time and fired two shots at the vehicle, striking Gillis. The driver of the car left the scene, which has little cell phone reception, to go to a nearby town to call emergency services. Lifesaving measures were performed, but Gillis was pronounced dead later Saturday night.

Monahan was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held at at a local jail before he appears in front of a county judge.

“She was an innocent young girl who was out with friends looking for another friend’s house,” Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said during a press conference, noting it was a rural area where it was “very easy” to get lost. “Unfortunately, they drove up this driveway.”

Murphy did not say what type of weapon was used, or if other weapons were found at his residence.

An attorney for Monahan told The New York Times his client had lived in the area for 30 years. The lawyer, Kurt Mausert, said it was his preliminary view that a “series of errors … resulted in a tragedy,” but noted it was too soon to say more.

Murphy said it was “clear” there was no threat from anyone before the shooting.