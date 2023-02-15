What's Hot

Belgian Soccer Player Arne Espeel, 25, Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

‘Daily Show’ Guest Sarah Silverman Shoots Down GOP On Its Signature Issue

This Science-Backed Trick Could Help Prevent Infidelity In A Relationship

Paul Rudd’s Son Joined Him At The Super Bowl And The Resemblance Was Striking

Patti LaBelle Says She Once Wanted To Slap A Talk Show Guest Who Mocked Her

MSU Student Who Also Survived Sandy Hook Demands Change On Gun Violence

Fox News' Mark Levin Gets Refresher On Trump's Tactics After Lamenting DeSantis Gibe

Controversial Diamond Won't Be Part Of King Charles III's Coronation

'So Dumb And Accurate': Stephen Colbert Loves Trump's Nickname For Ron DeSantis

Dianne Feinstein Announces She’s Not Running For Reelection In 2024

Olivia Wilde Explains Why She Called A$AP Rocky 'Hot' After Backlash

Mike Pence To Push Back On Special Counsel Subpoena: Reports

EntertainmentStephen Colbertsteven spielbergeverything everywhere all at once

Ke Huy Quan Reveals ‘Incredible’ Spielberg Moment That Cameras Missed

The Oscar-nominated actor called the acclaimed filmmaker "a sweet man."
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Ke Huy Quan told Stephen Colbert that one of the best parts of winning a Golden Globe earlier this year wasn’t even caught on camera.

Quan, who nabbed a Best Supporting Actor trophy for his role in the indie breakout sensation “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” said the moment happened at the end of his speech, when he looked out into the audience and saw Steven Spielberg.

“After my speech, just as I was walking off stage, I looked at him,” he recalled. “He gave me a standing ovation. Steven Spielberg gave me a standing ovation. It was incredible!”

Spielberg gave Quan his first big break by casting him as Short Round in the 1984 flick “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”

Quan called Spielberg “a sweet man,” adding that “he sends me a Christmas present every single year for the last 38 years.”

Quan is up for an Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and widely considered the favorite for the award ― but reaching this point wasn’t easy for him.

Even after shooting on the acclaimed film was completed, but before it was released, he was struggling to find work.

“I was auditioning, left and right,” he said. “What was interesting is I could not get a single job. Not one callback. Nobody wanted me.”

See his full conversation with Colbert below:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community