The stars of the goofy but beloved comedies “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989) and “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991) announced in a video posted to Twitter Wednesday that the next installment of the most excellent franchise is planned to hit theaters on Aug. 21, 2020 — that’s 31 years after the first film premiered. Filming for the movie is expected to begin this summer.

The film will be called “Bill & Ted Face the Music” and will focus on the characters’ lives as adults with families as they attempt to “fulfill their rock and roll destiny.”

In the video, both Reeves and Winter thank fans for their help in getting the movie made.

“It is all because of you guys, so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude and we want to say thank you,” Winter says.

Last year, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Reeves and Winter had signed on for the Steven Soderbergh executive-produced film, but there wasn’t a release date — so perhaps fans’ responses to the news sped things along.

Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who also wrote “Excellent Adventure” and “Bogus Journey,” will write “Bill & Ted Face the Music.” Dean Parisot (“Galaxy Quest,” “Red 2”) will direct the time-traveling buddy comedy.

According to a news release about the film:

“Following 1989′s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991′s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Reeves and Winter offered a bit more information about the film last year.

“[They’re] having that moment in their life of going: ‘Do we try to get there, or give up the dream?’” Winter told Entertainment Weekly.

“Of course, there is a little caveat, in that someone comes from the future and says: ‘Not only do you have to save the world, you have to save everything,’” Reeves added.