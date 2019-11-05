Keanu Reeves Holds Hands With Maybe-Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

The “internet’s boyfriend” may have a girlfriend.

Keanu Reeves stepped out on the red carpet holding hands with artist Alexandra Grant this weekend, sparking speculation that the two are a couple.

The “Matrix” star may be able to dodge bullets as Neo in his massive sci-fi franchise, but it looks like he was struck by Cupid’s arrow.

Reeves, not really known for PDA, seemed quite content to physically link himself to Grant at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

HuffPost reached out to the actor’s reps for the skinny. We’re not holding our breath for a reply.

Reeves, 55, and Grant, 46, have been friends and publishing associates for a while, according to People. She did illustrations for Reeves’ book “Ode to Happiness” (2011), and Reeves contributed to her book “Shadows” (2016). They later co-founded the publishing house X Artists’ Books with designer Jessica Fleischmann.

But they’re awfully chummy in images from the gala, like maybe more than pals/more than business partners chummy? (Scroll beyond the gala pics for a brief visual history of their body language together.)

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Yep, they're linking fingers at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art event.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Alexandra Grant has been a friend and book collaborator with Keanu Reeves for a while.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Outlets were running with Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's potential romance when photos like this emerged from Saturday's gala.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Funny how a simple gesture of affection could spark the rumor mill about whether Reeves and Grant had taken their friendship to the next level.

They held hands at a fashion show in Malibu in June as well:

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

In 2016 Reeves had his arm around Grant at a 2016 event, but doesn’t it seem more perfunctory?

David M. Benett via Getty Images

No matter what the status of their relationship, we wish those kids well.