Keanu Reeves, Ali Wong Are Horny AF In Netflix Trailer And We Can't Stop Watching

A trailer for a new Netflix rom-com just dropped featuring Keanu Reeves uttering the phrase, “I missed your thighs,” and we’re extremely into it.

“Always Be My Maybe” follows Ali Wong’s Sasha, a celebrity chef, navigating her career and a tumultuous relationship with her fiancé, played by Daniel Dae Kim. The trailer shows Wong traveling back to her hometown, getting broken up with by Kim and wading into the waters of dating while rekindling a friendship with her childhood buddy and former flame, Marcus, played by Randall Park.

The highlight of the trailer is the appearance of Reeves ― sorry for the spoiler! ― who appears to be another love interest of Wong’s.

We see Wong telling Park in one scene that she “met someone” and “had the most insane, freaky ass sex,” before Reeves saunters into a bar to embrace Wong in a passionate kiss.

The film, written by Wong, Park and Michael Golamco, is already sending people on Twitter into a tizzy for a lot of reasons, but mostly because of this moment with Wong and Reeves:

“Always Be My Maybe” drops on Netflix and in select theaters on May 31, but in the interim, please enjoy people on Twitter celebrating this horny trailer:

