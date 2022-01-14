Keanu Reeves Reveals The Only 2 People He Asked For Autographs

“I always thought he just wrote that for me,” the “John Wick” star continued. “Then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them! ... Anyway, beautiful.”

Reed died in 2013 at 71. Carlin died in 2008, also at 71.

The longtime cinema idol also revealed to Colbert in the playfully probing “Colbert Questionert” that he loves peanut butter and honey on toast, and that “Rollerball” (1975) was his favorite action movie as a kid.

Check out the interview: