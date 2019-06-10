Just Keanu Reeves Telling A Crowd 'You're All Breathtaking'

Keanu Reeves just had an extremely Keanu Reeves moment.
The “John Wick” and “Always Be My Maybe” star was speaking to a crowd at E3, one of the largest video game conferences, over the weekend when YouTuber Peter Sark yelled: “You’re breathtaking.”
And Reeves responded, making the crowd at the Xbox showcase event swoon.
″You’re breathtaking,” Reeves said, pointing to the audience. “You’re all breathtaking.”
Video of the moment at the Los Angeles convention went viral, further fueling the “Keanussance” wave of popularity surrounding last month’s release of Reeves’ latest movies, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” and “Always Be My Maybe.” Sark, for his trouble, received a collector’s edition of “Cyberpunk 2077,” a game that features Reeves.