Keanu Reeves Makes Extremely Bizarre Cameo In New 'SpongeBob' Movie Trailer

We’re not quite sure what kind of pill SpongeBob is on when he meets Keanu Reeves in the new trailer for “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” but it certainly isn’t blue or red.

The “Matrix” star has an extremely weird cameo in the trailer for the third SpongeBob movie that dropped on Thursday. In it, he plays a character named Sage who appears to be … a floating head inside of a tumbleweed?

When Reeves’ character meets SpongeBob and his buddy Patrick in the trailer, the two oceanic pals have quite a natural reaction to Sage. And by natural, we mean they’re straight-up terrified.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Yet Reeves uses his innate coolness to somehow soothe the disturbed duo and delivers some truly oddball lines:

“Call me Sage,” Reeves says in the trailer. “I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well.”

Whatever Reeves’ character may be, we’re pretty sure whoever conceived of it was probably inspired by something else from nature.

Manjurul via Getty Images