Keanu Reeves Plays With Old Band Dogstar To Prove The Keanussance Rocks On

Keanu Reeves slayed again ― but not as the hit man John Wick.

The actor played bass with his old rock band Dogstar in its first public concert in more than 20 years Saturday at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa California, Deadline reported.

Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs on Saturday in another excellent adventure for the actor. Steve Jennings via Getty Images

Dogstar never really hit it big, but with the “Matrix” star providing the celebrity power, thousands watched him with bandmates Bret Domrose, the lead singer, and drummer Robert Mailhouse.

Reeves jumped for joy as the the band began its set in video shared by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Mariecar Mendoza.

“We were hoping we wouldn’t see a lot of grass. This is awesome,” Domrose told the crowd, SF Gate reported.

Riff magazine’s Roman Gokhman captured some of Reeves’ bass work.

Screams of “We love you, Keanu!” accompanied every number, according to SFGate. Reeves said about as much as he did in the recent blockbuster “John Wick: Chapter 4,” but he allowed afterward that he was nervous. He credited Mailhouse with easing his stage jitters.

“He was just super positive,” Reeves told The San Francisco Chronicle. “He was like, ‘Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there.’”

Reeves also went with the flow in playing off San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle at another event on the grounds.

Kittle impersonated Reeves’ Neo from “Matrix” dodging bullets in slow motion. Reeves then improvised making a catch. SFGate’s Gabe Lehman caught the action.

Would you rather see Keanu Reeves as the 49ers' starting tight end or George Kittle in The Matrix? pic.twitter.com/lrwKjkB5Ai — Gabe Lehman (@lehmanga) May 28, 2023