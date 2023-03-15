Keanu Reeves Has Hilariously Humble Response When Fan Offers To Marry Him

Keanu Reeves had an excellent reply when a fan seemed to propose.

The actor was speaking at the SXSW Film Festival screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4” on Monday, and mentioned that he kept his character’s watch and wedding ring from the movie series, Variety reported.

At that point, someone in the audience shouted, “I’ll marry you!”

Keanu Reeves at the SXSW special screening of "John Wick: Chapter 4." Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for SXSW

Reeves responded, “Yeah, be careful what you wish for.”

The “Matrix” star has most recently been linked to artist Alexandra Grant. The pair reportedly met in 2009, and confirmed they had a romantic relationship in 2019.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant in 2022. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic