Halle Berry Honors Keanu Reeves: 'One Of The Hardest Working Actors I’ve Ever Met'

Halle Berry gushed over her “John Wick” co-star and “partner in crime,” Keanu Reeves on Tuesday for being memorialized at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The actress attended Reeves’s imprint ceremony and posed arm-in-arm with the “Matrix” star at the event. The pair was joined by other cast members of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” including Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane.

“A huge congratulations to my #WorkCrushWednesday & @johnwickmovie partner in crime #KeanuReeves for being immortalized today in front of Hollywood’s Chinese Theater,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “A well deserved honor for one of the hardest working actors I’ve ever met!!”

During the ceremony, Reeves participated in a longstanding Hollywood tradition of making a hand and footprint in cement at the famed theater.

He also imprinted his signature – though it took him a few times to get the signature right. Reeves can be seen attempting to perfect his signature three times, as crowds cheered him on, according to video by CBS Los Angeles.

Nonetheless, Reeves’s legacy in Hollywood has been memorialized, and the actor had an opportunity to celebrate the honor at the ceremony on Tuesday.

“I love movies, gosh I love movies,” he said during his speech according to video by ABC 7. “I love watching them and I love making them. It is an honor to be here today to celebrate in this Hollywood hallowed ground.”