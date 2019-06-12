People Are Praising Keanu Reeves' Hands-Off Photos With Women

Fans are applauding Keanu Reeves for his hands-off approach with women in many photos.

While not groping someone is just about the bare minimum for decent behavior, Twitter users have been circulating pictures this week of the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” star in respectful poses with fans and costars. In the images, Reeves keeps his hands open or in his pockets, avoiding potentially awkward contact.

One tweet with a collage of Reeves keeping his hands to himself had received hundreds of thousands of likes since it was posted over the weekend. One of the images featured Reeves and country star Dolly Parton.

Lol Keanu ain’t taking no chances. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nnfIOZKbT1 — Kemoy Lindsay (@KemziLinzi) June 9, 2019

Reeves appeared to adhere to his policy of maintaining his and his supporters’ personal space at Tuesday’s premiere, images show.

Here are a few other Twitter reactions:

I’m trynna be as respectful as Keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/3yze51zRkb — Livai Castrellon (@Livai_14) June 11, 2019

A respectful man, who deserves respect. 👍🏽 https://t.co/dQFD17FKZu — Michele St. Martin (@MicheleStMartin) June 12, 2019

i stan a respectful king love you so much keanu https://t.co/wLvl28sgth — sarita (@danktrex) June 10, 2019