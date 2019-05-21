ENTERTAINMENT

Story About Keanu Reeves Buying Ice Cream Goes Viral For The Sweetest Reason

"Keanu is a genuinely nice guy -- and you literally have the receipts."

Keanu Reeves once bought an ice cream cone for the sole purpose of signing the receipt for a fan. The actor then threw the sweet treat into the trash.

James Dator recounted his 2001 encounter with the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” star while working at a theater in Sydney, Australia, in a Twitter thread that’s now gone viral.

Dator, who writes for sports blogging network SB Nation, explained how, when he was 16, he unsuccessfully tried to trick Reeves into giving him an autograph. Reeves figured out what Dator wanted, however, and pulled the ice cream cone-buying trick to make the teen’s day.

Check out the full thread here:

And the heartwarming responses here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Keanu Reeves Style
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Keanu Reeves Twitter Desserts Autograph Jim Dator
CONVERSATIONS