Keanu Reeves Admits 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever

Keanu Reeves says his action stunts in the fourth installment of the “John Wick” franchise are “next level.”

The Canadian actor, who’s earned his reputation as a Hollywood badass thanks to decades worth of martial arts training, admitted the highly anticipated “Chapter 4” physically challenged him like no other project has before.

“‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far,” the 58-year-old told Total Film. “They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”

Revealing that he revved up his car handling skills for the new film’s blood-pumping driving sequences set in Paris, the star shared, “We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy.”

“There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse-into-forward 270s, drifting … so it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play,” Reeves added.

The film’s director, Chad Stahelski, revealed to Collider in November, that the latest installment will be the franchise’s longest-running film, with “at least a third more scenes than the last one,” set in several of the world’s most epic locations.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” sees the former-hit-man-turned-titular-protagonist Wick permanently take down the High Table ― the organization that rules the criminal underworld ― in the neo-noir action thriller film.

“But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes,” the official synopsis says.

Alongside Reeves, the action flick also stars Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane and his former “Matrix” co-lead Laurence Fishburne.

Reeves is also set to star in Netflix’s “BRZRKR” film and anime series adaptation based on his comic series of the same name.

An official release date for Reeves’ on-screen adaptation of “BRZRKR,” which follows an immortal warrior known as Berzerker as he fights his way through the ages, has yet to be announced.