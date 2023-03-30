What's Hot

Laura Ingraham Will Gobsmack You With This Denial Of Capitol Insurrection

Democratic Lawmaker Explodes At GOP Colleague Over Gun Violence: 'Cowards!'

Watch Alleged Carjackers Realize They Can’t Drive Stick

A New Viral Scam Call Is Really Terrifying People. Here's What You Need To Know.

'It Is Our Job To Fix It': Dem Rep Calls Out Gun-Loving GOP Lawmaker

Eric Swalwell Shares The Receipts In Takedown Of GOP Lawmakers' Tweets

Jason Ritter Says Alcoholism Nearly Derailed Relationship With Now-Wife Melanie Lynskey

Arizona Democrats Sue To Knock No Labels Party Off The Ballot

AWKWARD! 'Daily Show' Guest Host John Leguizamo Imagines Pence's Trump Testimony

Tucker Carlson Makes Disturbing Prediction In Rant Against Gun Control

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts 'Pathetic' Trump Over 'Saddest Damn Thing' Ever Posted

Does Blinking A Lot Mean You're Lying?

Entertainmentkeanu reevesJohn WickStunt performer

Keanu Reeves Made This Very Thoughtful Gift For 'John Wick' Stunt Performers

The star of "John Wick: Chapter 4" memorialized a particular fight scene in a fitting way.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Keanu Reeves helped “John Wick: Chapter 4” stunt performers memorialize their experience working on the set in the most thoughtful way.

The star made customized T-shirts for stunt artists that featured the number of times each was “killed” in numerous takes of a fight scene, according to an interview published in The New York Times Wednesday.

Scott Rogers, a stunt coordinator for the film, told the Times that there were 35 stunt people involved in one particular scene, and that some performers had acted out more than 20 deaths.

That fight scene was filmed on the hundreds of steps leading to the Sacré-Coeur Basilica in Paris. Physical combat on the steps likely took a physical toll on Reeves and the stunt performers, Rogers said.

Fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas also credited Reeves in the physically taxing scene. “We all know how hard it is just to walk up stairs when we don’t want to,” he told the Times.

“John Wick: Chapter 4,” directed by Chad Stahelski, hit theaters last week.

This isn’t the first gift the famously generous actor has given the movie’s stunt crew. In 2021, he gifted each member of the “John Wick: Chapter 4” stunt team with personalized Rolex Submariner watches at a wrap dinner in Paris.

Director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves at a screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4” at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves at a screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4” at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Rick Kern via Getty Images

When he’s not acting in intense fight scenes, Reeves is melting hearts around the world.

The actor recently made headlines after he gushed over his girlfriend, visual artist Alexandra Grant, in an interview with People.

Speaking to the publication, Reeves was asked about his “last moment of bliss,” to which he responded: “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Go To Homepage
Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community