Keanu Reeves Made This Very Thoughtful Gift For 'John Wick' Stunt Performers

Keanu Reeves helped “John Wick: Chapter 4” stunt performers memorialize their experience working on the set in the most thoughtful way.

The star made customized T-shirts for stunt artists that featured the number of times each was “killed” in numerous takes of a fight scene, according to an interview published in The New York Times Wednesday.

Advertisement

Scott Rogers, a stunt coordinator for the film, told the Times that there were 35 stunt people involved in one particular scene, and that some performers had acted out more than 20 deaths.

That fight scene was filmed on the hundreds of steps leading to the Sacré-Coeur Basilica in Paris. Physical combat on the steps likely took a physical toll on Reeves and the stunt performers, Rogers said.

Fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas also credited Reeves in the physically taxing scene. “We all know how hard it is just to walk up stairs when we don’t want to,” he told the Times.

“John Wick: Chapter 4,” directed by Chad Stahelski, hit theaters last week.

This isn’t the first gift the famously generous actor has given the movie’s stunt crew. In 2021, he gifted each member of the “John Wick: Chapter 4” stunt team with personalized Rolex Submariner watches at a wrap dinner in Paris.

Advertisement

Director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves at a screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4” at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festival on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern via Getty Images

When he’s not acting in intense fight scenes, Reeves is melting hearts around the world.

The actor recently made headlines after he gushed over his girlfriend, visual artist Alexandra Grant, in an interview with People.