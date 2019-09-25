Keanu Reeves Has Some Excellent 'Matrix 4' News

Keep it coy, Keanu.

Keanu Reeves was asked Tuesday about the soon-to-film “Matrix 4” and he tried hard to deflect questions from Nischelle Turner of “Entertainment Tonight.”

But he did let one tidbit slip. He has read the script and ...

“It’s very ambitious,” he said, as shown in the interview above. “As it should be.”

Reeves was trying not to seize the spotlight because it was his sister Karina Miller’s big moment for a movie she produced, “Semper Fi.”

“It’s MY red carpet,” she said, laughing.

Reeves, who’s 12 years older, has done an award-winning job of being a star sibling. “He’s always been so supportive and so protective of me doing my own thing and that I will always really appreciate,” Miller said.

His “Keanussance” resurgence in popularity ― powered by internet-charming random acts and “John Wick 3﻿” ― hit another peak when it was announced in August that a fourth “Matrix” film was a go. Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in the sci-fi franchise, which has grossed more than $1.6 billion. Lana Wachowksi, who directed the first three movies with sister Lilly, is directing again.

At least we now know the script is promising.

The movie is expected to begin filming in early 2020.