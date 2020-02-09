Keanu Reeves Brought His Mom To The Oscars, Wins Best Son

The first Oscar of the night for the 92nd Academy Awards was an easy call — Keanu Reeves wins for Best Son.

The “Toy Story 4” star, who perennially causes Twitter to go into spontaneous meltdowns, did it again by bringing his mother, Patricia Taylor, with him on the red carpet.

Cue the crying and heart emoji:

He is so cute with his mom. Still getting over my Keanu crush from Speed. https://t.co/j6Dp9hvocw — Tamara Robbins (@Tamara_Robbins) February 10, 2020

Keanu Reeves winning w his mom as his date. 🥰 #Oscars2020 https://t.co/pLOvHTtUAl — SandyLeeTV (@SandyLeeTV) February 10, 2020

AND HE LOVES HIS MOM 😩❤

Keanu: 1

Everyone at the Oscars: 0 https://t.co/CbuMyi4ahh — Sarah (@borhapsarah) February 10, 2020

keanu reeves bringing his mom to the #Oscars is the best thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/mCMIPVMe1o — 𝚕𝚎𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚎. (@keanusre) February 10, 2020

Reeves and Taylor waved and posed with the best of them, even stopping for an interview with Ryan Seacrest, who asked Taylor for an update on her son’s super secret film, “Matrix 4.”

Taylor said she would reveal nothing before adding that she really only knew about “Matrix 1, 2 and 3.”

Here’s Keanu for all of us who bring our moms to the #oscars pic.twitter.com/WZT2pajK3n — Los Angeleno (@LosAngeleno) February 10, 2020

No offense to Reeves’ “Bill & Ted” co-star Alex Winter, but you can’t get much better than the excellent adventure this pair had hitting the carpet.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Patricia Taylor and Keanu Reeves attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California.