Keanu Reeves is taking on a new role as novelist.
The Canadian actor, best known for his starring roles in the “Matrix” and “John Wick” films, is co-writing a book with self-described “weird fiction” author China Mièville.
Reeves announced the expected summer release of “The Book of Elsewhere” during a pre-recorded appearance on “Good Morning America” that aired Wednesday.
Set in the universe of the BRZRKR comic series Reeves co-created with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, “The Book of Elsewhere” follows an immortal warrior through time on his quest to understand the curse of eternal life.
Reeves said on “GMA” that he was thrilled to be able to dive deeper into the otherworldly story with Miéville.
“I love the world of BRZRKR so much that I wanted to explore it further and thought one of the best ways to do that is through a novel,” he explained. “If you read it, I hope you love it.”
In a statement to Deadline, the “Constantine” star said it was“extraordinary” to work with the English author, whom he called one of his “favorite” writers.
The speculative-fiction scribe is a notable figure in the “new weird” literary movement, having written the New York Times bestsellers “The City & the City” and “Embassytown.”
Though “The Book of Elsewhere” will be Reeves’ first novel, he previously published two art books with now-girlfriend Alexandra Grant, in 2011 and 2014.
The couple and artistic collaborators met in 2009 and went public with their relationship in 2019.
“The Book of Elsewhere” is set for release on July 23 by the Random House imprint Del Rey.