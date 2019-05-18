Keanu Reeves' Style Evolution, From Grunge Heartthrob To Ageless Wonder

Keanu Reeves is many things to many people: He’s an underrated dramatic and action star. An introvert who comes in clutch with poignant answers to big life questions (see: his viral response to Stephen Colbert’s question about what happens when we die). And, as we’ve been reminded recently, forever the internet’s boyfriend.

Thirst levels reached unprecedented levels late last month when the “John Wick” actor posed for GQ magazine looking fly as hell in an array of suits and sunglasses.

I want to make Keanu a steak and have him drink red wine from my lips. https://t.co/6XB1mASWCx — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) April 15, 2019

Less than two weeks later, the 54-year-old was unveiled as the new face of Saint Laurent. Those photos, showing Keanu looking characteristically pensive in a leather jacket, got the internet all hot and bothered, too.

It makes sense that the fashion house tapped Reeves to represent it. Fashion-wise, he keeps things interesting. Over the course of his roughly 35-year career, the Canadian has mastered the art of the streamlined suit for red carpets while staying true to his grunge-era roots with his streetwear. This is a man who loves some oversized tees, beanies, work boots and jeans.

Through it all, he’s hardly aged. (With his mixed Chinese-Hawaiian heritage, we’re going to just say it: Reeves is solid proof that Asian don’t raisin.)

Below, some of the actor’s most memorable style moments through the years.