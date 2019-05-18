Keanu Reeves' Style Evolution, From Grunge Heartthrob To Ageless Wonder

Keanu Reeves is many things to many people: He’s an underrated dramatic and action star. An introvert who comes in clutch with poignant answers to big life questions (see: his viral response to Stephen Colbert’s question about what happens when we die). And, as we’ve been reminded recently, forever the internet’s boyfriend.
Thirst levels reached unprecedented levels late last month when the “John Wick” actor posed for GQ magazine looking fly as hell in an array of suits and sunglasses.
Less than two weeks later, the 54-year-old was unveiled as the new face of Saint Laurent. Those photos, showing Keanu looking characteristically pensive in a leather jacket, got the internet all hot and bothered, too.
It makes sense that the fashion house tapped Reeves to represent it. Fashion-wise, he keeps things interesting. Over the course of his roughly 35-year career, the Canadian has mastered the art of the streamlined suit for red carpets while staying true to his grunge-era roots with his streetwear. This is a man who loves some oversized tees, beanies, work boots and jeans.
Through it all, he’s hardly aged. (With his mixed Chinese-Hawaiian heritage, we’re going to just say it: Reeves is solid proof that Asian don’t raisin.)
Below, some of the actor’s most memorable style moments through the years.
1987
George Rose via Getty Images
Keanu Reeves poses during a 1987 photo session for "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" in West Hollywood promoting the film.
December 1988
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
March 1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves attends the 4th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
March 1989
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Winona Ryder and Reeves attend an event at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
1990
Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
Rob Lowe and Reeves play in a celebrity basketball game.
1991
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves during the "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey" premiere in Hollywood, California.
March 1992
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Sofia Coppola and Reeves attend the 7th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards at the Raleigh Studios in Hollywood.
September 1992
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves attends "The Last of the Mohichans" at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
March 1993
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves arrives at the 8th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
May 1993
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves at the "Much Ado About Nothing" premiere in Los Angeles.
June 1993
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves attends the 2nd Annual MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California.
January 1994
Time Life Pictures via Getty Images
Sandra Bullock and Reeves at a party for their movie "Speed."
July 1995
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Reeves backstage at a concert for his band Dogstar with Jon Bon Jovi.
May 1996
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves at the premiere of "Twister" in Westwood, California.
October 1997
Ron Galella via Getty Images
Reeves at the "Devil's Advocate" premiere at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
September 1998
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Reeves during the opening of All Star Cafe '98 at All Star Cafe in San Diego, California.
January 1999
Martyn Goodacre via Getty Images
Reeves performs with his band Dogstar at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom.
March 2000
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Reeves and his guest arrive at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
January 2001
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Reeves pose at the 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
December 2002
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Reeves at the 17th Annual American Cinematheque Award honoring Denzel Washington at Beverly Hilton Hotel.
May 2003
L. Cohen via Getty Images
Reeves during "The Matrix Reloaded" premiere in Westwood, California.
June 2004
Jana Birchum via Getty Images
Reeves meets his fans during the "Lights, Camera, Fashion 2" show on June 4, 2004, in Austin, Texas.
February 2005
Goffredo di Crollalanza via Getty Images
Reeves arrives at the BAFTA Film Awards at the Odeon Leicester Square in London.
October 2006
Marcel Thomas via Getty Images
Reeves and friend in Chelsea in New York City.
March 2006
SGranitz via Getty Images
Reeves and Sandra Bullock arrive at the 78th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood.
December 2008
Victor Chavez via Getty Images
Reeves attends a press conference for "The Day the Earth Stood Still" at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City.
November 2009
Jemal Countess via Getty Images
Reeves attends the Cinema Society and A Diamond is Forever afterparty screening of "The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee" at Ace Hotel in New York City.
April 2011
Henry S. Dziekan III via Getty Images
Reeves attends the afterparty for the screening of "Henry's Crime" at the Cooper Square Hotel in New York City.
February 2012
Luca Teuchmann via Getty Images
Reeves attends the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival.
May 2013
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Reeves arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Generation UM" at ArcLight Hollywood on May 2, 2013.
July 2015
Jun Sato via Getty Images
Reeves test-rides his Arch Motorcycle during the Suzuka 8 Hours at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, Japan.
May 2016
Josiah Kamau via Getty Images
Reeves in Tribeca in New York City.
August 2018
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
Winona Ryder and Reeves attend a photo call for "Destination Wedding" at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.
May 2019
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Reeves attends the John Wick special screenings at Ham Yard Hotel in London.
May 2019
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Reeves places his hands in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California.