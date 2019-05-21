Keanu Reeves Playing With Puppies Is Our Obsession

Our hearts!

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” star Keanu Reeves, who’s also in the upcoming movie “Always Be My Maybe” with Ali Wong, sat down with BuzzFeed to answer some questions while surrounded by adoptable puppies.

But, like pretty much anyone surrounded by puppies, the star got distracted by the fur bobs.

At one point, he generously served as mediator when the lil’ guys got into a tussle.

″Everybody get along!” he commanded the pups. “Say hi, communicate. OK, we’re good!”

Reeves even let one special pup chew his shoelace.

Sure, he answers questions, but the most compelling part of the clip is clearly when he’s smooching a puppy at the 4:48 mark.

Never change, Keanu. And puppies: Never grow up!