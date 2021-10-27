Keanu Reeves' Latest Act Of Kindness Confirms Everything We Think About Him

Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang showed off their pricey new wrist ware on social media, and the images and thank-yous went viral.

Reeves applied the personal touch to the gifts, TMZ noted. Marinas, a martial artist, posted a photo of the back of his watch, which read: “The John Wick Five” Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021.”

“Best wrap gift ever,” Marinas wrote. He also included a shot of what looks like Reeves and his stunt crew displaying their new watches, which many dealers sell for five figures.