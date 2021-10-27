Keanu Reeves' Latest Act Of Kindness Confirms Everything We Think About Him

Keanu Reeves excellently expressed gratitude to his stunt team on “John Wick: Chapter 4” ― and it’s about time.
The actor gifted each member of the crew with personalized Rolex Submariner watches at a wrap dinner in Paris over the weekend, People reported.
Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang showed off their pricey new wrist ware on social media, and the images and thank-yous went viral.
Reeves applied the personal touch to the gifts, TMZ noted. Marinas, a martial artist, posted a photo of the back of his watch, which read: “The John Wick Five” Jeremy Thank you Keanu JW4 2021.”
“Best wrap gift ever,” Marinas wrote. He also included a shot of what looks like Reeves and his stunt crew displaying their new watches, which many dealers sell for five figures.
The generosity was just the latest example of Reeves spreading goodwill in his “Keanussance.”
In 2019, Reeves was shooting “Bill & Ted Face The Music” in Louisiana when he saw a lawn sign reading, “You’re breathtaking” ― a reference to Reeves calling a gaming convention audience “breathtaking.” So, Reeves stopped at the house, posed for photos with owner Stacey Hunt and her sons, and added to to the sign: “Stacey, you’re breathtaking.”
Earlier that year, his flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Bakersfield. He entertained fellow passengers with fun facts about Bakersfield and played “Bakersfield Sound” music for everyone in a van.