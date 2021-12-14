Keanu Reeves Bursts Into Song Over Question About Being A Meme

Keanu Reeves got musical about his meme-worthiness on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Host Stephen Colbert asked “The Matrix Resurrections” star — who was the subject of the iconic 2010 meme Sad Keanu and other viral moments since — why he was so meme-able.

Advertisement

“I have no clue, Sir,” Reeves replied.

Reeves has “such a distinct character of your own, and yet people kind of like lay on you meaning,” suggested Colbert.

It prompted Reeves to rework Bill Withers’ 1972 classic “Lean on Me,” much to the delight of the comedian and his audience.

Watch the interview here:

Advertisement