On 'Ellen,' Keanu Reeves Reveals Crush On 'Speed' Co-Star Sandra Bullock

Keanu Reeves marked the 25th anniversary of his seminal 1994 film “Speed” by revealing his on-set crush on his co-star, Sandra Bullock.

The “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” actor made the revelation in his first-ever appearance on “The EllenDeGeneres Show” Friday. His comment came after DeGeneres recalled Bullock’s December appearance on the talk show, in which the actress said she had developed feelings for Reeves, but thought they were better off in the long run because they didn’t date.

“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her, either,” Reeves quipped. “It was nice to go to work. She’s such a wonderful person, wonderful actress.”

Reeves’ comments prompted the host to ask why ― if both co-stars were crushing on one another ― a romance failed to ignite. Reeves’ answer was simple.

“We were working,” he said.

Reeves also talked to DeGeneres about doing many of his own stunts in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” which opens Friday.

Though he admitted to an especially painful mishap involving another actor, he said he and the cast “love the intensity” of the fight sequences.

“I’m working with such great professionals and talented people, and we take care of each other,” he said. “It is kind of like a dance, so there’s a vision, choreography, rehearsal, ensemble ... and then, ‘John Wick.’”