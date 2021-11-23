Keanu Reeves Says He's Been Married To Winona Ryder For Almost 30 Years

Well, this doesn’t suck.

Keanu Reeves says that, thanks to a certain scene in 1992’s “Dracula,” he’s been married to co-star Winona Ryder for the past 29 years.

In the scene of the Francis Ford Coppola-directed film, Reeves’ and Ryder’s characters tie the knot in a religious ceremony.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God,” Reeves told Esquire in a video published Monday.

This was actually just a confirmation on Reeves’ behalf, because Ryder was actually the first of the accidental couple to bring their nuptials to light.

“We actually got married in ‘Dracula,’ Ryder told Entertainment Weekly while she and Reeves were doing press for their 2018 movie “Destination Wedding.”

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves attend Fourth Annual Independent Spirit Awards in 1989. Ron Galella via Getty Images

“No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life,” Ryder continued. “In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.”

We suppose now that the two of them are each in romantic relationships, this revelation of unknown holy matrimony came a bit too late. Too bad, since the two actors have admitted in the past that they had “big, healthy” crushes on each other. And if this 2000 photo of the two actors at the MTV Movie Awards is any indication, of course they did.

Reeves and Ryder in 2000. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images