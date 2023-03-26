Keanu Reeves Reveals His Most Epic Movie Villain He’s Ever Squared Up Against

Hollywood badass Keanu Reeves has duked it out with some of cinema’s most epic villains over the years.

Speaking during a Q&A with IGN after a screening of “John Wick: Chapter 4,” the star recently revealed who takes the cake as his favorite foe he’s battled on the big screen — and his answer couldn’t be more nostalgic.

“I mean, it’s gotta be Smith, right?” Reeves replied, referencing the iconic sunglasses-sporting antagonist from “The Matrix” franchise, as the crowd roared. “Agent Smith. Hugo Weaving.”

In the 1999 sci-fi action film written and directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski, Reeves famously starred as Neo, a computer hacker who becomes “The One” to save humanity after venturing into a forbidding underworld.

Reeves’ top pick is quite on brand for the actor as he revealed earlier this month during a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) that he also hijacked an epic keepsake from the beloved film’s set.

“Not stolen … the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowski’s ever gave me,” Reeves wrote to a Reddit user, explaining he owns the original famous red pill from the “Matrix” franchise alongside some other collectables from his famous movie sets.

Fans of “The Matrix” will recall the memorable scene in which Neo is forced to choose between taking a red pill — to gain awareness of what was actually happening outside the illusion created by the Matrix — or a blue pill that would allow him to return to being totally oblivious to the illusion.

In other news, Reeves stars in “John Wick: Chapter 4” in theaters now.