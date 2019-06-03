Keanu Reeves Walking In Slow-Motion To Music Is The Hilarious Meme He Deserves

It looks like Keanu Reeves’ Sad Keanu days are long gone.
Thanks to the premiere of Netflix’s romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” a new, funny and much cooler meme of the “John Wick” star has emerged that truly embodies the current cultural mood surrounding the action star.
On Friday, the Twitter account “keanu reeves walking to music” took Reeves’ swagger-filled entrance in the new film and backed it with all kinds of songs like Salt ‘N’ Pepa’s “Whatta Man” and Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever.”
Some of the song choices just make Reeves more appealing, while others, like Huey Lewis and the News’ “The Power of Love,” will make you laugh out loud.
Here is just a sampling of how some Twitter users responded to some of the clips:
To see the magic of Reeves, slow motion and random music turn into delightful concoctions that are way more appealing than anything served at the hipster-influenced restaurant that Reeves’ character eats at after this memorable entrance, check out the posts below.