Keanu Reeves Walking In Slow-Motion To Music Is The Hilarious Meme He Deserves

It looks like Keanu Reeves’ Sad Keanu days are long gone.

Thanks to the premiere of Netflix’s romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” a new, funny and much cooler meme of the “John Wick” star has emerged that truly embodies the current cultural mood surrounding the action star.

On Friday, the Twitter account “keanu reeves walking to music” took Reeves’ swagger-filled entrance in the new film and backed it with all kinds of songs like Salt ‘N’ Pepa’s “Whatta Man” and Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever.”

whatta man - salt n pepa (request by @villeneuve2049) pic.twitter.com/G8qtcLz2ZA — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

Some of the song choices just make Reeves more appealing, while others, like Huey Lewis and the News’ “The Power of Love,” will make you laugh out loud.

Here is just a sampling of how some Twitter users responded to some of the clips:

who made this bc i'd like to donate a kidney x — a (@purekeanu) May 31, 2019

My day is officially made. — Marybeth Glenn (@MBGlenn) June 2, 2019

this tweet got me like pic.twitter.com/33TNduCHKq — tara nicole✨🌈 (@nicoledessine) June 2, 2019

This one got me pregnant 😬 — Valentina (@1valentina) June 3, 2019

To see the magic of Reeves, slow motion and random music turn into delightful concoctions that are way more appealing than anything served at the hipster-influenced restaurant that Reeves’ character eats at after this memorable entrance, check out the posts below.

just like heaven - the cure pic.twitter.com/Op250TRfpl — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

everybody wants to rule the world - tears for fears pic.twitter.com/y62b2LNd5Z — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

hypnotize -notorious BIG (request by @cosmiccaptains) pic.twitter.com/cCkFG9pvZJ — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

the power of love - huey lewis and the news pic.twitter.com/YpZyCNGeYe — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

kokomo - the beach boys pic.twitter.com/246GpDhLTv — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

whenever wherever - shakira (request by @Alinnnex) pic.twitter.com/ZI6K7J9YQQ — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

(i just) died in your arms tonight - cutting crew pic.twitter.com/86IC0U5qRi — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

need you tonight - inxs (request by @villeneuve2049) pic.twitter.com/SlgocW6vz2 — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

take my breath away - berlin pic.twitter.com/Op8inL7qH2 — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019