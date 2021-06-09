There’s a reason they say touch all the bases.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes found that out the hard way Tuesday. He hit a home run in the first inning, but eventually got called out because he missed first base. (Watch the video below.)

The Los Angeles Dodgers challenged the home run, and the replay indeed revealed that Hayes didn’t touch first base while rounding the bases.

The annulled homer was just the boost LA pitcher Walker Buehler needed to pitch seven scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ 5-3 victory.

Hayes was still running hard when he made the mistake.

“Obviously, Ke’ got caught watching the ball,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton told the Associated Press. “It’s one of those things that Ke’ thought he caught the back corner of [the bag], and he didn’t. If he even thinks he misses it, he has to go back and touch it.”

