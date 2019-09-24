HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Keds x Rachel Antonoff Keds and Rachel Antonoff just unveiled a "Hysterical Female" shoe for National Voter Registration Day.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, so now’s the time to change parties, update your address for your polling location or register as a first-time voter.

Keds and fashion designer Rachel Antonoff want you to step into the voting booth in style, and they have collaborated on a limited-edition shoe for the occasion: a white canvas lace-up sneaker emblazoned with the words “Hysterical” and “Female” in thick black text. They retail for $75.

Keds x Rachel Antonoff The "Hysterical Female" shoe by Keds and Antonoff.

If these shoes are giving you major “nasty woman” vibes, you’re not far off. Antonoff created the “Hysterical Female” graphic to reclaim a term loaded with stigma and to “let everyone on the Senate floor know who they’re dealing with,” Antonoff said in a press release.

“It’s like a bumper sticker but even better,” she said. “I think we live in a time where it’s good to know where you stand and what you believe in right away, and it’s important to be able to put it out there.”