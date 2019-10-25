Keegan-Michael Key Slays Jimmy Fallon's Wheel Of Musical Impressions

You need a guy to imitate Bob Marley singing “No Woman No Cry” with the lyrics of “Hush Little Baby”?

Keegan-Michael Key is your guy. The comedian and actor, who stars with Eddie Murphy in “Dolemite Is My Name,” nailed that tough task as he matched musical impressions with host Jimmy Fallon Thursday on “The Tonight Show.”

Key wasn’t too shabby doing R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe either. (And props to Fallon for his job on Dave Matthews.)

Maybe the “Key & Peele” alum and Alessia Cara, who wowed “The Tonight Show” recently with her pop star impressions, could put a lounge act together.