Teen Olympian So Stunned At Winning Silver She Blurts Out 'What The F**k?!' On TV

Sometimes there’s just nothing else you can say.

Runner Keely Hodgkinson was so shocked when she won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday that she blurted out “What the fuck?!” after the race.

The 19-year-old won Team Great Britain’s first track medal in Tokyo during her Olympics debut, finishing the women’s 800m Final in 1 minute and 55.21 seconds and beating the British national record set by Kelly Holmes six years before she was born.

It was the first time a Brit had won a medal in the race in 17 years.

British sportscaster Gary Lineker shared a clip of the candid moment:

Fabulous run by @keelyhodgkinson. A British record and a Silver medal at 19. I mean wtf? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KHQ4lT1hHb — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 3, 2021

Hodgkinson was in tears after the race and told BBC Sport that she’d left everything she had on the track.

“I think it is just one of those things where you know something like that is possible but whether it comes out you just don’t know. It was such a good race,” she said.

Hodgkinson also described Holmes as a legend and someone she looked up to.

“I have been speaking to her for the past couple of days and she is a lovely person,” Hodgkinson said.

Michael Steele via Getty Images Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain, with teammate Alexandra Bell, after she won the silver medal in the Women's 800m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Holmes congratulated the “new kid(s) on the block” on Instagram, joking that “It’s about time” someone broke her record. “It’s ok, I’m not crying,” she said.

“So pleased for her, Keely’s maturity as an athlete is phenomenal,” Holmes added.

Team USA athletes took the other two spots on the podium. Athing Mu, also 19, won gold, and Raevyn Rogers, 24, grabbed bronze.