“Keep Breathing” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The six-episode limited series premiered on July 28 and quickly zoomed to the top of the ranking. “Keep Breathing” tells the story of a woman who must struggle to survive alone in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash.

Advertisement

In second place is “Virgin River,” the soapy romance that just debuted its fourth season a week prior. The small-town drama continues with 12 new episodes.

Netflix "Keep Breathing" on Netflix.

A number of other new additions made the ranking this week. “The Most Hated Man on the Internet” is a three-part docuseries about self-proclaimed “professional life ruiner” Hunter Moore, who created a revenge porn site.

Darren Star’s latest show, “Uncoupled,” stars Neil Patrick Harris as a real estate agent who finds himself suddenly single again after his boyfriend of 17 years moves out. The comedy premiered on July 29.

Advertisement

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement