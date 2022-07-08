Shopping

10 Items That Will Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer

You're not the only one who's feeling hot out there.

You know those days when it’s so hot outside that you can’t imagine spending more than the bare minimum time outdoors? Well, now imagining you are lower to the hot, hot ground and you have a coat of fur covering your entire body.

In other words: If you’re hot outside, then your dogs are likely feeling the heat, too. Extreme temperatures can be as dangerous for dogs as they are for humans, so it’s important to make sure your furry friend is getting ample time in cool, shady locations on hot days (preferably with air conditioning).

If you live somewhere hot and you’re looking for even more ways your pup can cool off on a hot day, here are 10 tools and accessories from Target that might help.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
This cooling pad
Perfect for hot days, this cooling pad means that your pup can stay as chilled as possible, no matter what the temperature might be. Plus, it apparently works for humans too, so there's that.
$49.99 at Target
2
Target
This dog bed that mimics that feeling of cool earth
You know that thing dogs do where they paw at blankets or the ground before they finally lie down? Well, apparently that maneuver is an instinct from when dogs would paw at the ground to get to the much cooler, softer dirt underneath. This dog bed from Casper mimics that feeling for dogs, apparently. Pretty neat!
$249 at Target
3
Target
This raised, shady dog bed.
Does this dog bed not look like the ideal situation for lounging on a hot summer day? The design and material of this dog bed means that air easily flows underneath the bed frame, keeping your pup as cool as possible. The umbrella above the bed helps, too.
$64.99 at Target
4
Target
Three words: Dog ice cream
Why should humans hog the joy of ice cream all to themselves? This peanut butter-flavored, dog-friendly frozen treat is filled with high-quality protein and nutrients, with no added sugar.
$5.39 at Target
5
This adorable dog-friendly, tiny pool
Most of us love the idea of cooling off in a pool on a hot summer's day, and it's no different for dogs. If your pup is a fan of water, this mini pool would be a great investment. And, hey, maybe you can even fit in there, too.
$44.99 at Target
6
... or this one
If stripes are more your style, this mini pool would also be a great option for a deck or backyard area.
$25 at Target
7
Target
These booties for protecting your pup's paws
You wouldn't walk on the pavement with bare feet in 100-degree weather, would you? Probably not, and that's exactly why you should take your dog's paws into account next time you consider going on a walk in blazing temperatures. These booties are typically used for winter weather, but they can help protect their paws in hot temperatures, too.
$34.99 at Target
8
Target
A carrier that features a fan
These pet carriers are typically used for cats, but they can also work for smaller dogs (they could be especially helpful for small senior dogs). This one includes a fan, so you can ensure your pet stays comfortable and cool throughout their journey.
$89.99 at Target
9
Target
This top-rated floor fan
A little extra air flow never hurts in the summer, and this top-rated floor fan will ensure your pup gets as next extra cool air as they need. Even better, it'll help you cool down, too.
$44.99 at Target
10
Target
This chilled treat dispenser
This toy allows you to freeze treats or food in water to give your pet a long-lasting (and cool) treat and toy for times when you might not be at the house. Not only will it keep them entertained, but it will also cool them down.
$11.39 at Target
