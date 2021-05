21 Things To Keep Kids Under 3 Occupied For At Least 5 Minutes

A two-sided Carry and Go track table

It features one racetrack side with obstacles for toy cars and trucks while the other side chugs along a figure-8 toy train track with lake and quarry scene."This is a godsend of a product. My son is 2-1/2 and plays with it all the time. It fits his hot wheels and Cars and the other side fits generic trains and Thomas the Train. It is light enough that he has no problem flipping it on his own when he wants to change sides. It also fits in the trunk of my car no problem so we take it to grandma’s house from time to time. My son is hyperactive and this is the only toy that has kept him busy for longer than 10 minutes. He played on it for two straight hours just yesterday! (You other parents know how amazing that is! LOL)." — Christina Smith For ages 3+ years