21 Things To Keep Kids Under 3 Occupied For At Least 5 Minutes

A My First Bowling Set

It's comprised of five cuddly critters and one fuzzy ball (that are all machine washable) that bring new meaning to the phrase "so quiet you can hear a pin drop." The hardest part of playing with this bowling set is that GUND makes everything so soft and cute that you feel bad about knocking any of these stuffed animals over. But once you get over that feeling, it's a free-for-all with your little one to knock them all over at once. You can arrange these "pins" in multiple configurations for your kid to figure out the best way to knock them over. And if the ball doesn't, in fact, get them, your baby surely will (usually head first).For ages 0-2 years