21 Things To Keep Kids Under 3 Occupied For At Least 5 Minutes

Keeping little ones busy, even just for a few minutes, can be... difficult, to say the least. Sometimes you just need a couple of minutes to take a breather. We understand and we have you covered. Below you’ll find an entertaining mix of toys and activities that’ll keep tiny tots occupied so you can enjoy a little “me time.”
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A hedgehog named Spike
2
A set of Magna-Tiles
3
A jumbo 34-piece, floor puzzle
4
A 33-piece kids' camping set
5
A My First Bowling Set
6
A 600-piece set of Plus Plus interlocking puzzle blocks
7
A Clamp Bee To Hive matching game
8
A magnetic drawing board
9
An entire alphabet of robot action figures (from Alpha to Zed)
10
A fruit & veggie tote set
11
An eight-piece, wooden Melissa & Doug vehicle sound puzzle
12
A "Hot Dots" learning set
13
A 3-pack of reusable coloring books
14
A Little People version of Elsa's Ice Palace
15
A Playskool Explore N' Grow Busy Ball Popper
16
A two-sided Carry and Go track table
17
A Buckle Toys Blu Whale
18
A LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words book
19
An LCD writing tablet
20
A 10-pack of Play-Doh
21
A Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes toy