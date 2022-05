Outdoor essential oil diffusers containing geraniol and linalool

Citronella may be the big name in the anti-bug bite game, but a 2009 study found that geraniol and linalool — two different compounds found in a bunch of essential oils and aromatic plants and herbs — are actually way more effective in keeping bugs away. Further, the same study found scent diffusers to be way more effective in bug protection than candles, both indoors and outdoors. (If you're a big nerd like I am, you can read the entire study , which goes into how the compounds respond to direct heat and why diffusing is more effective than burning.)You can find geraniol and linalool in rose oil, lemongrass, basil and lavender, among other natural scents. Per Brubaker, having an outdoor essential oil diffuser with some of these scents can deter flying pests."All smells are just chemicals," Brubaker said. "When we smell something like rotten food, it tells us, 'No, don't go over there,' but that same chemical makes a fly attracted to the rotten food. There are smells that we smell as pleasant, that when an insect senses they're like, 'No thanks.'"The Skeeter Patio Egg is an outdoor diffuser that comes with its own concentrate of lemongrass oil and geraniol, not to mention a super cute macrame hanger. When the concentrate runs out, you can refill it , keeping the egg for many summers to come.