“Stranger Things” is the most popular show on Netflix for the third week in a row, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Season four of the hit sci-fi series premiered on May 27, continuing the ’80s nostalgia trip viewers have come to love. While the plot and character development in “Stranger Things” are obviously a big point of discussion, perhaps the buzziest aspect of this season is the role of Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” ― which is now soaring back up the charts.

The second most popular show on Netflix is “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.” This new four-part docuseries explores the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs, president of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

Netflix "Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey" on Netflix.

Another notable new addition to the list is the supernatural teen drama “First Kill.” Released on June 10, the short story adaptation features vampires, vampire hunters and lesbian romance.

There’s also a new Spanish drama called “Intimacy” (“Intimidad” en Español), which follows a politician whose bright future is compromised by the leak of a sex tape.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

