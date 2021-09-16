How To Keep Wi-Fi Running Smoothly When The Whole Family Is Home

Get the right connection

At the root of everything is your internet connection. The strongest and fastest internet speed is through a fiber network. If you don’t have fiber, consider switching, if fiber is available, to avoid being counted absent or missing the due date for an essay. The way to get the fastest speed is through a fiber network. Why? Because fiber is transmitted through its own fiber-optic cable source, offering a less congested overall connection. When it comes to uploading, it can be up to 25 times faster than cable.*

Test your speed

It all comes down to speed — with meetings, with deadlines, with homework. Download speeds are how fast you can load webpages and stream videos. Upload speeds are how fast you can video chat, send large files and, yes, play video games. With the help of the latest Wi-Fi 6 (current generation of Wi-Fi) equipment powering your home, having equal download and upload speeds allows you to get the most out of your internet bandwidth because if the connection is not the same, functions like video conferencing can be easily slowed down by other devices competing for bandwidth.



Find out what level of speed you have by taking a speed test. Then, if you want to speed things up, contact your internet provider about increasing your bandwidth.

Turn off the Wi-Fi on devices you aren’t using

The average American household now has around 13 connected devices — and the number keeps going up. Too many devices using heavy bandwidth like streaming, video conferencing and gaming can slow everyone down. The solution? Turn off the Wi-Fi signal on devices you’re not currently using. That might mean TVs, connected doorbells, cameras or your connected household assistant.

Then, use your internet service provider’s app to check the connected devices on your network to see how much bandwidth they are using — even when they’re inactive.

Recheck your security

Malware and other types of viruses do more damage than you may know. They don’t just compromise your personal information; they can also slow down your connection. It is important that your information is protected 24/7, even over Wi-Fi, and you should be actively alerted of potential threats. Download your ISP’s app to make sure your equipment is properly set up to keep your information safe and your connection running smoothly.

Change your router location

The farther you are from the router, the weaker the Wi-Fi signal. So the best place for your router is in a central location in your home — not in a closed cabinet. It should be off the floor and away from concrete, glass and mirrors that can make your signal weather.

If, for example, you work away from the router in your bedroom and have a weak signal, a Wi-Fi extender can help. It helps you receive the wireless signal from the main router and rebroadcasts it in a stronger way for your devices to connect. And when you absolutely need a strong signal, say for an important video call, you can connect to the router with an ethernet cable for the fastest connection, even if you don’t have fiber.

