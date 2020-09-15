“Keeping up with the Kardashians” announced this month that this season ― its 21st ― would also be the final. Whether you love them or hate them, it’s the end of an era, bible.
Or, more accurately, the series finale will be be the end of a decade plus four years of our lives watching the famous family eat salads, lose diamond earrings and wear clothes.
“KUWTK” premiered way back in 2007, three years before Instagram launched. Now, millions of followers and about that many children later, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kendall and Kylie are, in *some circles*, considered fashion icons.
With that in mind, we’re taking a trip down memory lane, back to those sweet pre-social media days, to check out what their style looked like all those years ago. Let’s just say a lot more fabric was involved back then.
Below, 20 Kardashian Fashian moments from 2007:
February 2007
Barry Brecheisen via Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at the launch of Pete Wentz and Fall Out Boy's album in February 2007.
March 2007
Katy Winn via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian at Fashion Week in Culver City, California, on March 20, 2007.
March 2007
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the Dash fall 2007 fashion show in March 2007.
March 2007
Mark Davis via Getty Images
Kris Jenner at Los Angeles Fashion Week in Culver City, California, on March 21, 2007.
March 2007
M. Tran via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian backstage at Christian Audigier during Los Angeles Fashion Week in March 2007.
April 2007
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian at a Samsung event in Beverly Hills, in April 2007.
April 2007
Chad Buchanan via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian at Claudia Jordan's third birthday in Northride, California, on April 12, 2007.
April 2007
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in Las Vegas on April 6, 2007.
April 2007
Bruce Gifford via Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian in Las Vegas on April 6, 2007.
June 2007
Jean Baptiste Lacroix via Getty Images
Kris Jenner, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in West Hollywood, California, on June 27, 2007.
October 2007
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" viewing party in Agoura Hills, California, on Oct. 16, 2007.
October 2007
Jeff Vespa via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner pose at a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" event in Agoura Hills, California, on Oct. 16, 2007.
October 2007
J. Vespa via Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian at the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premiere party in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 9, 2007.
October 2007
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Kris Jenner at the Premiere of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" in Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2007.
October 2007
Noel Vasquez via Getty Images
Kourtney, Robert, Kim and Khloe Kardashian at Kim's birthday party in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2007.
November 2007
Rodrigo Varela via Getty Images
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian at the Christian Audigier grand opening in South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida, on Nov. 17, 2007.
December 2007
Gustavo Caballero via Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian at Set nightclub in Miami Beach, Florida, on Dec. 30, 2007.
December 2007
John Parra via Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian in Miami on Dec. 31, 2007.
December 2007
Charley Gallay via Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian at the 7th Annual Breakthrough Of The Year Awards in Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2007.
December 2007
Chris Wolf via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Dec. 2, 2007.