“Keeping up with the Kardashians” announced this month that this season ― its 21st ― would also be the final. Whether you love them or hate them, it’s the end of an era, bible.

Or, more accurately, the series finale will be be the end of a decade plus four years of our lives watching the famous family eat salads, lose diamond earrings and wear clothes.

“KUWTK” premiered way back in 2007, three years before Instagram launched. Now, millions of followers and about that many children later, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris, Kendall and Kylie are, in *some circles*, considered fashion icons.

With that in mind, we’re taking a trip down memory lane, back to those sweet pre-social media days, to check out what their style looked like all those years ago. Let’s just say a lot more fabric was involved back then.

Below, 20 Kardashian Fashian moments from 2007: