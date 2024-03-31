Kehlani is fighting off claims that they went under the knife to achieve their chiseled abs.
After the “Good Life” singer, who uses she/they pronouns, showed off their abs in a series of pictures in an Instagram post earlier this week, people on X, formerly Twitter, debated over whether the artist’s ripped midsection is the real deal.
That debate also transpired on Instagram, with people commenting on Kehlani’s abs in a post that The Neighborhood Talk, an entertainment website, shared on its Instagram account highlighting the singer’s recent pictures.
Kehlani denied getting ab surgery in a comment on the post, writing, ”Ab etching is absolutely insane when I literally have posted in the gym everyday for the past TWO YEARS and in the past months with an entire weighted vest on.”
They also addressed the surgery claims in an Instagram story post.
“I always wanted to work out so hard that the entire comments in a blog post is surgery accusations,” Kehlani wrote while sharing The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post.
“I spoke about having breast implant illness YEARS ago and have never and WILL never be getting a fucking cosmetic surgery ever again in my entire life. ever. I worked for this,” they added.
In a final Instagram story post, Kehlani clarified that they don’t bash people who get surgery, writing, “Do whatever u want to ur bodies as long as it’s safe.”
Recently, the singer teased their upcoming single, “After Hours,” in a post on TikTok. They haven’t released new solo music since their 2022 album, “Blue Water Road.”