Keira Knightley Is Every Parent Whose Kid Loves 'Paw Patrol'

Like so many other parents, Keira Knightley has a kid obsessed with “Paw Patrol.”

In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, the actress shared that her daughter Edie, who will turn 4 in May, loves the hit kids’ show about the search-and-rescue dogs that protect Adventure Bay.

“It’s like toddler crack, isn’t it?” Knightley joked about the show.

The actress explained that she and Edie act out the show together, but her daughter insists that she gets to play Skye, while her mom has to stick to Rubble, much to Knightley’s dismay. The actress said her daughter is often a tough critic when it comes to her Rubble impersonation and acting skills.

“I get paid for this,” she joked. “Mommy knows what she’s doing.”

In 2017, Fallon talked with actor Tyler Perry about the same show and how much their kids loved it.

“I know the song, I read the books,” Perry said.

And last year, “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds made his disdain for the “Paw Patrol” theme song known after the show’s official Instagram account commented on one of his Instagram photos.