The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dies, Aged 49

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.

Reports of Keith’s death first emerged on Monday morning, with police confirming to HuffPost UK that a man aged 49 had been found dead at a home in Dunmow, Essex.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday March 4.

“We attended and sadly a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The band then released a statement which read: “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint.

“A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

Flint was one of the founding members of The Prodigy, after meeting his bandmates on the underground rave scene in 1990.

Two years later, their debut studio album entered the UK chart at number two and the six that followed all went straight to the top spot, including their November 2018 release ‘No Tourists’.

The Prodigy were nominated for seven Brit Awards over the years, winning Best British Dance Act in 1997 and 1998, and made the Mercury Prize shortlist twice.

Prior to Keith’s death, the band were confirmed to play at numerous festivals around the world this summer. It’s unclear if these dates will now go ahead.

Tributes to Keith began pouring in as soon as the news broke, with Jo Whiley, Chase And Status, Ed Simons from The Chemical Brothers and Beverley Knight all sharing their condolences.