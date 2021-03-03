CORONAVIRUS

Keith Olbermann's Hot Take On Texas Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Goes Down In Flames

The commentator received a series of blunt reality checks over his tweet.

Keith Olbermann faced backlash on Tuesday for his response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) decision to lift the state’s mask mandate and end other coronavirus restrictions next week.

In a tweet, the ex-MSNBC and ESPN journalist asked:

Critics ripped Olbermann, many reminding him that not everyone in the state voted Republican and urged him to delete the post:

RELATED...

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

COVID-19 Texas Coronavirus Greg Abbott Keith Olbermann