Jurors Shown Nude Photos Of 15-Year-old Girl Lured Into Keith Raniere's NXIVM Sex Cult

Raniere kept nude photos and other embarrassing information about women to ensure “loyalty,” obedience and silence about the workings of the operation that involved branding women and forcing them to bring him other females, prosecutors have charged.

As investigators acted on complaints from former group members last year and began to close in on him, Raniere fled to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He was found there last year with a group of women, including “Smallville” TV star Allison Mack, and arrested.

Mack, 36, pleaded guilty in April to two federal counts of racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. She’s currently being being held under house arrest at her parents’ California home in Los Alamitos, and is not expected to testify against Raniere.

Testimony in the case against Raniere is expected to be wrapped up Friday.