The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Names 2 Music Genres He Can't Stand

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards can’t always get what he wants out of pop and hip-hop.

The 79-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee slammed the two music genres in a recent interview with The Telegraph.

“I don’t really like to hear people yelling at me and telling me it’s music, AKA rap,” Richards told the British paper. “I can get enough of that without ­leaving my house.”

Advertisement

Richards, whose tastes lean more toward the blues, jazz and classical music, said he didn’t “want to start complaining about pop music” too, but offered his two cents anyway.

“It’s always been rubbish. I mean, that’s the point of it. They make it as cheap and as easy as possible and therefore it always sounds the same; there’s very little feel in it,” said Richards, whose manager reportedly once “instructed” him to drop the s in his surname because it “looked more pop.”

“I like to hear music by people playing instruments,” Richards told the paper. “That is, I don’t like to hear plastic synthesised Muzak, as it used to be known, what you hear in ­elevators, which is now the par for the course.”

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform live on July 7, 2022, in Amsterdam. BSR Agency via Getty Images

Advertisement

Richards has criticized hip-hop in the past, telling the New York Daily News in 2015 that “what rap did that was impressive was to show there are so many tone-deaf people out there.”

He continued: “All they need is a drum beat and somebody yelling over it and they’re happy. There’s an enormous market for people who can’t tell one note from another.”

The rock icon told Rolling Stone magazine in 2007 that hip-hop leaves him “cold.”

“But there are some people out there who think it’s the meaning of life,” he added.