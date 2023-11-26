Keith Urban Spills On Nicole Kidman's Reaction To Her AMC Ad's Impact

Keith Urban spilled that his wife Nicole Kidman was surprised over her AMC Theatres commercial becoming a viral hit.
The country singer, in an appearance on Criss Angel’s “Talking Junkies” podcast, said neither he nor his wife predicted the success of the 2021 ad which was acclaimed for its campiness and generated memes from fans online.
“She did it because we love movies, she loves movies and it was hard times for the theater,” said Urban in a nod to theaters’ struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So AMC asked her if she’d do an AMC commercial and it was a no-brainer for her to be a part of that, never in a million years expecting that to be this cultural thing.”
The ad features Kidman walking into a movie theater before sitting down to watch clips of several movies including “La La Land” and ”Wonder Woman.”
“Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this,” Kidman says in the ad.
The ad later became the subject of Halloween costumes as well as a “Saturday Night Live” parody.
Kidman, in a 2022 interview with GQ, said she couldn’t explain what worked in the ad and why it went viral.
“But what I can tell you is that the reaction is a direct result of the amount of people going back to theaters to enjoy the movies. And that is exciting,” she said.
AMC’s CEO Adam Aron, in a Variety interview shared in May, spoke about a sequel to the ad and said he wasn’t sure whether the company planned to release it this year or in 2024.
“One version has been written, but whether that’s the one we make or not, I don’t know. We’ll all see it together. We’ll try to live up to your expectations when the time comes,” he said.