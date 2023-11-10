Keke Palmer, shown here in September at the Music in Action Awards in Beverly Hills, California, has filed court papers accusing her ex-boyfriend of abuse and seeking sole custody of their child. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Actor and music artist Keke Palmer is accusing her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson of abuse in court documents filed Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Palmer is seeking a restraining order and sole custody of their 8-month-old son in the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court. She claims that Jackson has engaged in several abusive acts over two years, including “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse,” Us Weekly reported, citing court documents.

She also said he “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.”

Their son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, was born in February. In July, the couple drew widespread attention when Jackson posted on X (formerly Twitter) a public shaming of the new mom for her appearance at an Usher concert.

Jackson’s remarks prompted backlash from Palmer’s fans, and many speculated that his comments were an indicator that he was a controlling partner.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote in his initial post over a video of Usher serenading Palmer.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson, a fitness instructor, said in a second post after receiving backlash for his earlier remarks. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

The following month, Palmer starred in a music video for Usher’s “Boyfriend,” seemingly in response to the drama.

Palmer has not publicly commented on the matter, and several representatives of hers did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Jackson, however, cryptically posted “I love you, son. See you soon” on X on Thursday.

The first hearing is set for Dec. 5 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522 for the National Dating Abuse Helpline.