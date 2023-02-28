What's Hot

Tennessee Governor Expected To Sign Drag Ban Apparently Once Wore Drag In Yearbook Photo

Wanda Sykes Tells Disturbing Story About A Fan Who Laughed Too Hard At Her Act

Sarah Michelle Gellar Points Out That Pedro Pascal Was Once On ‘Buffy’

Here’s How Bryan Cranston Handles People Who Don’t Think Trump’s MAGA Slogan Is Racist

Actor Tom Sizemore's Family Makes Monumental Decision About His Care

Al Roker Has An Understandable Reaction To Savannah Guthrie's Positive COVID Test

New York City Mayor Dismisses Separation Of Church And State

Shakira Quotes Madeleine Albright To Seemingly Shade Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend

Alabama Coach Apologizes For Letting Player Involved In Shooting Do Pregame Pat-Down

Biden To Nominate Julie Su As Next U.S. Labor Secretary

‘Bombshell’: Rupert Murdoch Leaked Joe Biden 2020 Ads To Jared Kushner

Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Delivers Stark Warning Over Trump Loyalists

EntertainmentCelebrity babieskeke palmer

Keke Palmer Is Officially A Mom After Giving Birth To Baby Boy

The "Nope" actor noted that Leodis Andrellton Jackson was “born during Black History Month, with a name to match!”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Keke Palmer has a new job title: Mommy.

The star of “Nope” and the host of “Password” announced on Instagram Monday that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, have welcomed a baby boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

Palmer’s Instagram announcement featured photos of the new parents looking frazzled but happy while she sings “Someone” by El DeBarge, a song featured on a mix tape Jackson made for her, she explained.

She also noted that Leo was “born during Black History Month, with a name to match!”

Palmer memorably announced she was having a baby while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in December.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight ― I AM!” she gushed while pulling open her jacket and revealing her stomach.

Late last month, she casually announced she was having a son during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community