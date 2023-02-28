Keke Palmer has a new job title: Mommy.

The star of “Nope” and the host of “Password” announced on Instagram Monday that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, have welcomed a baby boy, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

Palmer’s Instagram announcement featured photos of the new parents looking frazzled but happy while she sings “Someone” by El DeBarge, a song featured on a mix tape Jackson made for her, she explained.

She also noted that Leo was “born during Black History Month, with a name to match!”

Palmer memorably announced she was having a baby while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in December.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight ― I AM!” she gushed while pulling open her jacket and revealing her stomach.