Keke Palmer Drops Trailer For Her New Documentary ‘Big Boss’

Keke Palmer has dropped a trailer for an upcoming documentary she directed titled “Big Boss.”

On Tuesday, the actor shared the trailer in an Instagram post, writing that the documentary is a “musical narrative that chronicles my experience in the music industry.”

“I can’t wait for you guys to watch the film and hear the album,” the actor said. She is set to release the documentary, and an accompanying album, this month.

The “Big Boss” trailer features clips of Palmer as a child during her journey pursuing a career in music, TV and film.

“I don’t need to be accepted by the cool kids...” Palmer says in a voiceover in the trailer before adding, “I just need to be accepted by me.”

Palmer told British Vogue in July 2022 that the documentary would mark her directorial debut. She also described the album as “a collection of different vibes.”

The Emmy winner has had a longstanding acting career, with her breakthrough role at age 12 in 2006′s “Akeelah and the Bee.” She is also a celebrated music artist, releasing her debut album, “So Uncool,” in 2007.

Palmer paid tribute to her debut album last year by recreating “Bottoms Up,” a track off the album. “Bottoms Up 2.0″ was a “fun little trip down memory lane,” the actor told Nylon in April 2022.

“I entered the music industry at a young age and had the opportunity to write a song with my sister for my first album, ‘So Uncool,’” she said. “It was a song that the OG fans loved. They still sing it to me wherever I go, tag me in the dances they create to it on social media, and add it to all their throwback playlists. So, I thank them!”

Last month, Palmer welcomed a baby boy, Leodis, with boyfriend Darius Jackson.